Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 562,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

