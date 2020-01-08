Cooper Financial Group Acquires 114 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 832,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $94.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

