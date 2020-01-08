Contrasting IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. People’s United Financial pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 11.91% 4.68% 0.55% People’s United Financial 23.32% 8.17% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.89 million 2.41 $3.56 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $1.92 billion 3.41 $468.10 million $1.31 12.52

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IF Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats IF Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

