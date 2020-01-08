Contentos (COS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $4.29 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.05948269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,971,060 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

