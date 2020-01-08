Constellation Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. Constellation has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.36 or 0.05960503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,192,608 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

