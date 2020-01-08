Constellation (DAG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.05697665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,992,608 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

