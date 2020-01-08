Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.45-9.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.51. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45-9.55 EPS.

NYSE STZ opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average of $194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.67.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

