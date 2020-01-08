Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CEIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $360.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter worth $308,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

