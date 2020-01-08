Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) Insider Jonathan Bunting Sells 56,225 Shares

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).
Shares of LON CNCT traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.85 ($0.47). 168,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.15. Connect Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Connect Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.
Connect Group Company Profile
Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.
