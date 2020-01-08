Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) Insider Jonathan Bunting Sells 56,225 Shares

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

Shares of LON CNCT traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.85 ($0.47). 168,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.15. Connect Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Connect Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNCT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Connect Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Connect Group Company Profile

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

