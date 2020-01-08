CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CONMED by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.84. 888,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.