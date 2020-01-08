Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 16,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

