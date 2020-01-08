Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 86,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

