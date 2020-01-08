Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

CVGI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.07. 207,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,109. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

