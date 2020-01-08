Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. 263,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $68.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

