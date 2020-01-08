Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 1,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $932.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

