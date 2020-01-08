Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.12

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $23.14. Cohu shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 7,602 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

