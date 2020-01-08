Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.20

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a market cap of $929.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cohu by 566.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 18.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.