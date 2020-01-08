Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Coherent from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.20.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.44. Coherent has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $173.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $9,755,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

