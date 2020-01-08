Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (NYSE:RQI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $14.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 14,349 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 201,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 314,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 69,957 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.