Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.42.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,638 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.