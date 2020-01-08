Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026.43 ($39.81).

LON:CCH traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,620 ($34.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,535.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,636.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16). Insiders have bought 471 shares of company stock worth $1,161,287 over the last three months.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

