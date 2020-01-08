COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCLAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.