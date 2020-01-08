CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.30, 184,597 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 64,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

