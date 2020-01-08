Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Trading Up 4.8%

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), approximately 12,098,370 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 925% from the average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

About Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

