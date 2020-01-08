Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Clorox by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 267,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 1,170,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

