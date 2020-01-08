Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.23

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.79. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 9,685 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

In other Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $71,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,067 shares of company stock worth $125,878.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 658,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 51,038 shares in the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.