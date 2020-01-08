Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Up 10.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 125,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 33,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

