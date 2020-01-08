Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.99. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

