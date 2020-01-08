Civitas Market Capitalization Hits $118,307.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $118,307.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00199976 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001177 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,366,375 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

