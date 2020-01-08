Civic One Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Civic has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Poloniex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00179227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.01362503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, ABCC, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

