Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.20.

CHDN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $82.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

