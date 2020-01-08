Chronobank (TIME) Price Tops $1.62

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00019337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market cap of $1.15 million and $52,628.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01362816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.