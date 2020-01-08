China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.65.

LFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. 234,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,250. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

