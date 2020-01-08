Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 367,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at $195,088.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,891.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,514,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 816,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $2,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 514,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,760,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

