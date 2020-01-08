Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 134,554 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

