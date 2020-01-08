ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCXI. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 161,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 189.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

