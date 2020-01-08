Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $112.00. Chase shares last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 370 shares.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $60,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter valued at about $3,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chase by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

