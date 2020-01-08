CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, approximately 5,307,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,490,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

CIG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMIG has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

