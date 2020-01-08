Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.26, 1,183,083 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 498,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

