Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 353,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,448. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $293.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

