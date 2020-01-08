Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.93. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,339 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.
