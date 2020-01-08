CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CBTX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.08. 54,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,591. CBTX has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $811.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. 29.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBTX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 55.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 97.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

