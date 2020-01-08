Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after buying an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,495,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,629,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.