Caspian (CSP) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $102,748.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.