Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,886 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 215.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 352.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,100. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.06%.

