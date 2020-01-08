Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,250. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4665 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

