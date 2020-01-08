Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

