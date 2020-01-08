Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. 7,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $116.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

