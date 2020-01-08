Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 18,220,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,926,166. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

