Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Carnival by 4.3% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

